I have never done this before, but after watching the dysfunction caused by a few members of the PENNCREST School Board over the past few months, I am compelled to offer my endorsement for the write-in campaign of Nerissa Galt. Nerissa will bring common sense and fiscal responsibility to the board, as well as focus on the education and welfare of all students and staff. Your write-in vote for Nerissa Galt will bring a reasonable and dedicated voice for quality education
In addition, the re-election of Bob Gulick to the PENNCREST School Board will also assure he continues to be a voice of reason on the board. Bob is an experienced board member and will continue his work to assure the best possible education for the students of PENNCREST.
To the voters in the PENNCREST School District, I hope you will vote to re-elect Bob Gulick and write-in Nerissa Galt for a better PENNCREST!
DEBBIE CAGLE
Saegertown
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.