After more than 30 years the Furniture Closet will become homeless. When I posted the signs on the door stating that the Furniture Closet will be closed after Aug. 27, I did so with a heavy heart. I have been welcoming folks coming to find furniture at the closet for over four years now and I cannot believe that it is coming to an end.
Throughout the years, I have witnessed so many families who are just starting out or who are starting over find the furniture that they need to sit and eat, to lay down and sleep, or to relax after a hard day's work. We all know how pricey and nearly impossible it would be for a young family, someone on a fixed income, or a woman fleeing domestic violence to furnish an apartment by themselves. The Furniture Closet fills this gap in our community. Not only does the Furniture Closet help folks who need furniture, it helps keep furniture out of our landfills and it makes the people who donate furniture, as well as the agencies that facilitate the program, all feel good for helping our neighbors.
My first social work professor told the class that we would not get paid very well in our wallets, but that we would get paid in our hearts and that is priceless. I have received my pay every Friday, as the folks who come to get furniture are very kind and appreciative and their smiles are priceless. I am sad to see this much needed program end after over 30 years, but with a small budget we cannot afford to rent a space and unfortunately, we have not had anyone offer to donate space for us to keep the closet going.
In saying goodbye, I would like to thank all of the volunteers who came to help out on Fridays. Agencies include The United Way, Center for Family Services, The ARC of Crawford County, Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program, Crawford County Coalition on Housing Needs and Meadville Housing Authority.
JAMES CAMPBELL
Cambridge Springs
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.