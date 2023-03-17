If you’re a fan of musical theater, you’ve likely seen Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man.” Follow local news and you’ll note parallels between River City and PENNCREST, mostly regarding the argumentative school board and the librarian attacked by a vocal minority.
While metaphorically inexact, the overarching idea of stereotypical small-town mindsets, naïve at best, hateful at worst, remain.
PENNCREST elected officials are neglecting true issues while making mountains of molehills. Legitimate concerns of declining enrollment, renovation funding, and students’ health/well-being are serious cause for discussion, policy, and action. Instead, the focus is on policies like 109.2 concerned with smutty books circulating in the library. In the song, “Pick a Little, Talk a Lot,” the mayor’s wife and her cohort gossip with the sole purpose of disparaging the librarian’s name and reputation:
“I shouldn’t tell you this, but she advocates dirty books.”
“Dirty books?”
“Chaucer. Rabelais. Balzac.”
Through the course of the musical, Wilson demonstrates that the subject of disdain and fear, whether a pool table, a salesman, a band, or a book, is never the problem. It’s the mindsets of the people.
Removing books won’t protect children from the realities of the outside world, nor provide the sheltered world view some board members desire. Students already know. Check their phones and favorite shows for proof.
PENNCREST’s school libraries need diverse fiction and non-fiction books that not only represent all students authentically but also help students expand perspectives and contemplate people, places, and ideas dissimilar to their own. This often actually promotes ownership of a student’s beliefs instead of supposed “indoctrination.”
Library books are voluntary resources. Parents should be as interested in the books their kids read as the points they score in a game, the topics they study in class, or the posts they’re making on TikTok. Adults at home can censor their kids’ books — it is not the board’s job.
As an alumna and former English teacher of PENNCREST, I hope the board will repeal their recent policies, get books back on the shelves, and work to legitimately better the lives of students, staff, and the community.
Susan Norwood
Meadville
