In 2015, I moved to Meadville; just another town to add to the list of many before it which I would call home. Since then, I have been involved heavily in making this city into more than just another place to live, but a home as well.
A big part of that has been supporting local politicians who believe in this city and want to change this city for the best not just for myself, but for my son, my neighbors, an all residents within. That desire to call Meadville home is what has pushed me to support Jaimie Kinder, Gretchen Meyers and Jack Harkless in the primary in May 18. All three candidates truly care about changing this city in ways that best support all of us who are proud to call Meadville home.
MAR MCINTIRE
Meadville