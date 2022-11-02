When the Supreme Court voted to reverse the ruling on Roe v. Wade, did they really reverse it? Roe v. Wade made abortion legal. However, they should have made it illegal to have an abortion on the federal law, just as the original law made it legal. Instead, they left it up to the states, which was a big victory. However, this decision led to abortion being a big political division in our country.
Our country (the United States) was founded on the Bible, God's word to us. Deuteronomy 5:17 (the Ten Commandments) states, "Thou shall not kill." A fetus in a woman's body can have a heartbeat at around 18 days, making it a human being, not part of the woman's body, but a separate human being raised in that woman's womb. Women are being misled to believe that the new human body after 18 days is part of their body. Following science, there is no doubt to me that the fetus is a separate human.
We are following the science on climate change. Why are we not following the proved science on this important issue in our country?
I realize there are exceptions such as rape, incest and definitely the woman's life. These are rare, but should be considered.
LeROY ANDERSON
Guys Mills
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
