Just saw the article about removing snow days from school schedules. Interesting concept but, in my opinion, it has a few holes.
What happens to the children with families that have no internet access? Those children will still need to do the work or face lower grades? I have heard that packets will be offered to those without internet access but how will they get the packets if the roads are too bad to travel on? What about the students who rely on the district-provided Chrome books for assignments that don't have them at home because they didn't have the foresight to realize a flex/snow day was about to be called? How about the fact that teachers will be required to prepare lessons in case a "flex day" would be needed. I can't imagine trying to come up with a lesson that would coincide with what I was working on with the kids prior to the unexpected snow/flex day that would be useful and not fall into the category of "busy work." Wouldn't the work given to the students to do be more like homework assignments, which are now frowned upon these days?
Is this an attempt to just get the required school days in for the year, whether or not they are really productive therefore downgrading the importance of education? My guess is that if this flex day is implemented, students who don't/can't get the work done and turned in will not be penalized anyhow because in most districts you can't give a student a grade of less than 50 percent even if they don't turn in an assignment at all so they still have a chance to pass the subject/class they are in right up to the very end of a grading period. Eliminating snow days in the school calendar and making them flex days is an interesting concept but, in my opinion, not worthy of being implemented without further study of the pros and cons.
MARK RUTTENBERG
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.