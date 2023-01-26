When we ban books, we are limiting exposure to ideas. This limitation to ideas stunts our ability to understand and connect with each other and to imagine.
It seems to me that the books that are being banned clearly demonstrate an attempt to erase or reduce the stories of vulnerable and marginalized populations. The consequences are far-reaching and can damage kids' ability to draw accurate conclusions about the world around them.
My solution is that if they want to ban a book in your school, go to the nearest bookstore or library and find out what they don't want you to read.
KEN KACZMORSKI
Conneautville
