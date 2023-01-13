I'm a chronic illness warrior. I was born with a bad pancreas and bad kidneys that cause severe and constant kidney stones. I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia in my 20s and it's now severe. I have two herniated discs with lower lumbar spinal stenosis.
I became disabled officially back in 2016. In the past few years I have used medical marijuana for pain relief and my condition is more severe and advanced. I cannot have anything "real" for pain because of I'm using medical marijuana. My current doctor and pain management will not prescribe anything real for pain until I am off medical marijuana completely.
Except for the past month ,I have suffered severely. I cannot have nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) because I have bad kidneys. I'm not supposed to smoke medical marijuana because of my bad lungs. I've been fighting and waiting since June for pain management appointments and then when I finally get there they refuse me because of medical marijuana.
The fight for pain relief in the chronic illness community/disabled community is awful and severe. Please help us speak out. I'm 44 and can barely walk most days and I have no quality of life.
Shalla Rockwell
Cochranton
