If you work hard for a living and believe an honest day's labor deserves an honest day's pay but also dignity and respect, then John Fetterman is the senate candidate for you.
If you think good manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania will strengthen our economy and if you think making more stuff in America is good, then vote John Fetterman.
If you believe that your neighbor's rights are just as precious as your own and if you believe that feeding the hungry and clothing the naked aren't just polite suggestions in an old book, then vote John. If it's important to you to treat others the way you want to be treated, vote Fetterman. If you think lying and deception are bad, vote Fetterman.
But if you are a millionaire jealously guarding each and every penny in your bank account and think lying is fine as long as your assets keep growing, then Mehmet Oz is your ideal candidate. You should vote for him. He's the consummate American grifter. From the lies he told on his TV show (thanks, Oprah!), to the miracle pills he pushed knowing full well they didn't work, Dr. Oz has always been about ripping you off and making money for himself. His campaign is no different.
He wants to buy power because he thinks Pennsylvanians are too stupid to see or care that he's only in it for his own interests. John's record in Braddock shows he cares about people. It shows he's willing to do more than offer thoughts and prayers in the face of gun violence in our cities. He shows up when the going gets tough. His record in Harrisburg shows his compassion and his belief that all of us deserve dignity and respect. John will stand up for all Pennsylvanians. John Fetterman devotes himself to serving others because he actually gives a darn, not because it'll make him rich.
Bill Wilkinson
Meadville
