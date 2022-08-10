I recently read the article regarding Republicans are attacking John Fetterman’s blue-collar image. The article cites money he received from his family as he progressed. He’s criticized for his family helping him out as a mayor receiving a salary of $150 a month?
His record as mayor is exemplary. For example, Fetterman worked to address Braddock’s poverty problem by partnering with organizations and businesses to deliver food to the city’s neediest, which often meant Fetterman driving the trucks himself. Yet his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz?
Fetterman declined to live in the lieutenant governor's mansion and instead opened the pool to the public for the first time in the summer of 2019. Second lady Gisele Fetterman oversaw a program to teach water safety and offer novel exposure to swimming. The property has since been sold.
Dr. Oz? His net worth is estimated at $100 million. He owns homes in Florida, New York City and Turkey. Oh he he once lived in New Jersey. Now he apparently lives in Pennsylvania. Incredible.
John Fetterman is, indeed, a true blue-collar man running for the U.S. Senate. Compare each man’s record. Who is the better choice? It’s quite obvious.
ROB BRUGNOLI
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.