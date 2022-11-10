In my opinion, one of the more consequential laws passed by the Pennsylvania Legislature this year was the Whole Home Repair Act. This act is intended to provide financial assistance to both homeowners and landlords for energy efficiencies as well as repairs and maintenance. The act has been funded for this fiscal year, and requires implementation by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). They will distribute funding to the various groups within the counties that provide housing assistance.
For years we have seen a steady decline in housing simply because homeowners have not been able to maintain them in accordance with local health and safety codes. We have seen this in Meadville over and over again where once beautiful homes have had to be torn down because the lack of maintenance over the years eventually took its toll. This is a double-edged disaster for the city because it has reduced the tax base substantially and because of local codes it is impossible to rebuild another home on the same lot.
We finally have a real solution to this dilemma with the Whole Home Repair Act providing Crawford Country and the City of Meadville are able to maximize efforts to obtain their share of funds based on the need within the community. Up to this point, there has been nothing forthcoming from any office concerning the program. As a minimum, it would be astute planning if somebody were already working on the justification for funds based on the anticipated need of low income homeowners which is the priority of the program. Does anybody really know how many homes are owned and occupied by low-income families? This kind of planning takes time and should, in my opinion, have been initiated once the act was approved.
When has this or any other city council taken any real action to help low income homeowners do the necessary repairs and upgrades of these older homes?
I believe its critical for council to give this program the highest priority for implementation. No other program will have a better and quicker payback for the city. It will stimulate the local economy, increase local housing and as a minimum maintain the tax base.
Leonard Priber
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.