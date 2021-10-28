I am supporting and endorsing Nancy Mangilo-Bittner and Jim Roha for Meadville City Council.
I had the honor to work with both of these candidates for City Council. They have the knowledge and experience of what it takes to operate a third-class city. They understand the budget and the need to strive to stay within the adopted budget. They understand the importance of providing a safe community with a 24-hour police department and fire department for the protection of the residents and businesses in our city. They understand the responsibilities of the city and the services that are required for the community. They understand what it takes to maintain our streets and parks and other infrastructure for the city.
Jim and Nancy are both very qualified to hold the seats on Meadville City Council. I ask for your support in voting for Jim and Nancy and Marcy Kantz for mayor.
H. LeRoy Stearns
Meadville
