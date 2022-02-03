A recent letter regarding compensation for the CEO of Meadville Medical Center requires some further comment.
I served approximately 10 years on the MMC Board of Directors while also serving as the CEO of a manufacturer employing over 100 individuals. A significant expense in our company was for the employer portion of medical insurance premiums. Then, as now, the CEO’s compensation at MMC was set after reviewing published data on CEO compensation for other hospital systems throughout the country. The board retains an independent third party to conduct a detailed analysis of executive compensation comparing salaries to like organizations and adjusted for regional cost of living.
Our goal then as now was to pay a competitive wage to our CEO. We were usually in the median range of the published data for similar-sized health care systems. The Board has always taken a conservative approach assigning base compensation below the 50th percentile, eliminating perks historically included in CEO compensation with a portion linked to performance.
The excellent leadership by the current and former CEOs have kept MMC as an independent community hospital, prevented it from being swallowed up by larger health care systems, preserved the Titusville hospital, delivered multimillion dollars in charity care over the last several years and retained 1,700-plus jobs while managing an annual operating budget of over $300 million; no small feat by any comparison!
The MMC Foundation is another effort by our leadership team to seek financial support from the community helping to meet the needs of the health care system.
The leadership referred to earlier has given us the Yolanda G. Barco Cancer Center, Vernon Place and many other medical specialties not offered in communities that have lost their independent local focus.
I am very pleased to have been a small part of the community team to participate in the governance and financial support of MMC.
Paul Huber
Meadville
