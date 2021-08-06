Normally I wouldn't mind the demonstration of natural selection the anti-vaxxers are giving us.
I figure this science experiment could be very educational for those who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated.
But, it still has it down side. My grandchildren are too young to get inoculated and at risk. And the longer this virus hangs around the greater the possibilities of a mutation which is resistant.
I would like everyone to get vaccinated, but to those who choose to ignore the science and make this a political statement it was nice knowing you.
PETE CRAFT
Conneaut Lake
