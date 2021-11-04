On the first day of October, the radio stations began to play Christmas music. I refused to listen to it — it’s too early. At the same time, huge Christmas displays were showing up at the local businesses and retail stores. Then came the Christmas movie channel doing it’s thing.
Wait a minute, I said to myself, are you people nuts?
From the first week of October, it is 85 days until Dec. 25! And what about halloween and Thanksgiving? What’s the rush? Why the hurry?
And then, after reading the newspaper and hearing the morning news, it hit me like a bolt of lightning. And now I get it.
We are so desperate for good news, for things that make us smile. We are all still struggling to find the new normal.
Somewhere, some very wise individuals knew that we needed to have a change, and quick. So why not bring back, very early, the happiest time of year. Bring it on!
So turn up the radio extra loud. And tonight, watch a good Christmas movie. And make time for the showy, glittery displays in all the stores. And don’t forget to reminisce with the music of Johnny Mathis and Andy Williams, because they knew what they were singing about and why.
“It is the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!”
Even if it has to last for three months!
SANDRA RAGOZINE
Hermitage
