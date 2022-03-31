The energy policies of the Biden administration are having catastrophic effects upon our nation, our economy and virtually the entire middle and lower classes of this country. These policies were implemented well before the Ukrainian war.
The rigid adherence to the theory of global warming is costing everyone dearly. (Yes, it’s still only a theory. Every prediction for 20 years now has proven false.) Our entire civilization depends upon oil and gas. It not only fuels our vehicles, it is used in the manufacture of thousands of different products, from plastics to fertilizers to cosmetics. It’s current high price is directly related to the skyrocketing cost of food. It is causing heating bills to go through the roof. These unnecessarily high prices are directly hurting the most vulnerable in our society.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg says no problem, go buy an electric car. Oh, really? Not only are they expensive, not only are there no charging stations to speak of, they are a poor choice for long-distance travel and they are not very good in cold weather climates, to say nothing of the fact that we have nowhere near the electrical generation capacity or grid infrastructure to support them.
At every turn, the radical left has attacked domestic energy production, from cancelling the Keystone pipeline, to regulatory attacks on energy exploration, to backdoor attacks on financing via “ESG” proscriptions by large banks and hedge funds to the Democrats in Congress just last October demanding that oil companies stop pumping so much oil.
There are no logical reasons why we can’t be energy independent again, which we were 14 short months ago. The current policies are economically suicidal and a national security issue. We need to reverse course immediately, or we will surely suffer a severe recession.
Frederic T. McDermott
Meadville
