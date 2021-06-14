Recently, John Fortier of the American Enterprise Institute recommended opposition to the For the People Act. Fortier rationalized that we would be better off if we let states set their own election rules. He would thus protect efforts by Republicans to cling to power. Preservation of the Senate filibuster is their last ditch effort to disenfranchise non-Republican voters.
For decades, white supremacists disenfranchised minorities with poll taxes, guesses of the number of jellybeans in jars, and obscure civics questions as voter qualifications. They succeeded in clinging to power especially in southern states. Finally, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 allowed a new age of voter participation. Unfortunately, in 2013 the Supreme Court ruled that minority voter protections were no longer necessary and that Congress must reauthorize similar legislation when it is deemed necessary. The For the People Act is an effort to protect the voting rights that dozens of Republican controlled state legislatures are now trying to end.
In some states, Republicans are proposing to allow their state legislatures to overrule state voters and instead pick their own winning electors. In 2020, Texas even sued to overrule the voters of PA and allow Texans to select the PA winning candidates. Eight of nine Republican PA Congressmen supported this effort.
Senate filibuster rules, created primarily to disenfranchise minority voters, also protect wealthy individuals’ interests over the interests of the majority of voters. Since 1980, Republicans have passed massive tax cuts for the rich causing a huge shift in US wealth. The filibuster hampers efforts to revoke the tax cuts for the wealthy, passed on a strictly partisan basis in 2017. Republicans are even using the filibuster to prevent IRS efforts to enforce existing tax laws.
The Republican Party is now using the filibuster to cling to power over the will of the majority of the American people, even if it threatens our democracy. We must urge the Senate to pass the For the People Act and to eliminate the Senate filibuster forever.
MIKE WILCOX
Cochranton