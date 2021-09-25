I urge all residents of Crawford County to encourage U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, plus U.S. Rep. Kelly, to support the remaining two segments of the Build Back Better package (The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the third element of the BBB, was passed in March 2021.).
These bills are critical for the American middle and working classes, particularly those who live in Crawford County. The bipartisan infrastructure bill would add much-needed funding for road, bridge and rail improvements, which are sorely needed in our area as witnessed by those of us who live on constantly eroding dirt roads and who travel daily across older bridges. The infrastructure bill would also expand broadband internet services to rural areas, some of which have poor to nonexistent internet services beyond town lines.
Included in the second budget bill is funding for improved childcare, housing and education, climate research and clean energy so that we will no longer be dependent on fossil fuels. Working class folks struggle to support their families. The current administration will not tax anyone who earns less than $400,000 per year if Congress passes these two bills.
Bipartisan support of the Build Back Better package is key to improving the quality of life in Crawford County. Please contact our political representatives to request their unified support and vote for both BBB bills.
Dianne Moore Eakin
Guys Mills
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.