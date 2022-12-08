Until you have had the unfortunate event of calling 911, a person will never know the extreme value of having first responders. Performing CPR on someone is both physically and emotionally draining and they do it with professionalism and compassion.
Emergency medical technicians are there to save lives and assist in any way they can. Police, firefighters and EMTs work day and night, weekends and holidays to perform their duties, many instances taking time away from their own lives.
Please support these vital services and the men and women in this profession. Please join an ambulance service or contribute to one. You never know when you or a loved one will need their services.
ALICE WILLIAMS
Meadville
