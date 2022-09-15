In the United States we are having a severe EMS crisis all over the country. This affects Pennsylvania in a very deep way, especially Meadville.
Over the past two years, Meadville Area Ambulance Service has lost five employees for various reasons. Without a sufficient number of EMTs and paramedics, please do not expect excellent service or the great care you know. This crisis could cause numerous problems, such as: economic damage, deaths and lack of service for our community, especially for the elderly population with the current way elderly residents require many of the non-emergency services ambulances currently offer.
One possible solution is starting an EMT program at the vo-tech. Students might find this appealing to sign up for, while also putting forth effort to relieve the current EMS crisis.
The usual timeframe for an EMT certification is six to eight months, and a paramedic is 18 months. Students attending these programs would go everyday for around five hours a day for five days a week. This would give students enough time to do their classes, do their ride alongs, and do their hospital hours. Students could be certified and graduate with a job, and also help reduce the EMS crisis. A program as such would greatly benefit our state, our students and our frontline workers.
Chandler Ploski
Meadville
