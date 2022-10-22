As everyone is well aware, the EMS crisis has reached a critical juncture. The system for the last several years has been suffering, COVID-19 has just pushed it closer to the edge of the cliff. Inflation has substantially increased the costs of medical supplies, ambulances, and durable equipment over the course of the last 18 months. The price of diesel fuel has doubled in that same time and payroll has reached record levels due to increased wages and overtime due to staffing shortages.
What hasn't kept pace with these increases is the reimbursement rates provided to ambulances for providing service. The worst payor for ambulance services is the state government, who sets the rate for Medicaid. They did provide a much-needed increase for 2023, but even with the increase Medicaid reimburses EMS services at less than the cost of actually providing the service.
The second worse payor for service is the federal government, who sets the rate for Medicare. Those two payors represent the majority of the patients we provide service to. It doesn't take long to realize why the system is set up for failure.
Over the course of the last several years, ambulances across our region have had several meetings with state representatives and senators, as well as a meeting last year geared towards local elected officials.
There have been several ideas about how to find alternative ways to fund the EMS system but all require the legislature to act. The only current laws on the book pertaining to EMS and revenue is Section 1553 of the Second-Class Township Code, which identifies local government to ensure fire and emergency services are provided within the township, including the appropriate financial and administrative assistance.
The bottom line is no one wants to pay more taxes, but I want to ensure that an ambulance arrives when your family needs one. I encourage everyone to get involved to help fix this system. Call your local representatives.
Eric Henry
West Mead Township
