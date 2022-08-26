What the United States needs now is a doctor, not a Dr. Anthony Fauci or anyone from the W.H.O. (World Health Organization), but a Dr. Seuss.
Dr. Suess gave an early diagnosis in 1954 of the abortion epidemic in 1973!
You can check out this diagnosis in his book, "Horton Hears a Who." "Who" is not the World Health Organization but the Whos down in Whoville, the unseen and unheard, but they're so small!
Thankfully, Dr. Suess and his friend, Horton the elephant, could both see and hear them. That was even before sonograms and Roe vs. Wade. Fortunately, they knew, "A person is a person, no matter how small."
Now, thanks to the invention of sonograms, we can see, like Horton, and can save the little persons. They're little persons who once were safe under the heart of their mothers.
RUTH DIMERLING
Meadville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.