During the Christmas season, people should take time to be holy. Without Jesus there would be no Christmas. His birth means much more than silver and gold, credit cards and buying gifts. We, as Christians and countrymen, have lost the hope, peace, joy and love of why we’re here on Earth. God’s word tells us not to worry about tomorrow — if we’ll have enough to eat, if we’ll be warm or if the world will end. Believing in God is understanding that He, and He alone, is in control of this planet — the wind, seas, mountains and valleys. In my opinion, all this talk of global warming is in vain as we’re just visitors, here temporarily. Government is not a part of God’s plan to care for and restore where He lets us live and worship.
As I watch the political arena spew hate for one another, I often wonder how some people live with themselves as they lie, cheat and/or steal to procure the ultimate power. We live in the most wonderful country in the world, yet we’re never satisfied. Our freedoms provided by our Constitution, which is based on Biblical principles, are being stripped away by those in power, but God is always watching, and the truth shall be known. Elon Musk showed the truth about "big tech," and we’ll be learning the reality of Jan. 6 in the new congress of 2023.
My wish for all of you is that you find, in the next few weeks, the advantages of the advent season: hope, peace, joy and most of all, love. If we turn back to Him as a people, life, although not easy, could provide us with a better understanding of how we’re to care for one another. Don’t worry, be happy. God bless you and Merry Christmas.
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
