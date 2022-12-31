Any politicians of either party in Harrisburg who participate in taxpayer funded frivolous lawsuits that are nothing but grandstanding must be put on notice.
Millions of our dollars were wasted surrounding the 2020 election chasing a lie by lawmakers who, by the very definition of their job, should know better, and here we go again impeaching, overreaching and setting up a court case over something that should be easily handled within the chamber.
I have no issue with differences that must, as a last resort, be decided by a court but if that court dismisses the case and shows the answer is obvious, the losers should pay the bills not us. Session after session goes by without legislation, this has been going on for too many years, and it is not what hard working Pennsylvanians deserve.
David Vinch
Meadville
