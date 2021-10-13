I take issue with a letter published recently. The writer seems to believe that it is the fault of local elected officials that someone with poor credit, sketchy income and unfortunate choices in relationships has difficulty in getting a loan to buy a home. The tenants made “mistakes” when they skipped rent; trashed a rental unit and left unpaid water bills to be paid by the landlord.
Let’s get some facts out here! The average high school graduate who works full time earns roughly $10,000 per year more than a high school dropout. That buys a lot of house — especially in a city like Meadville, where home prices are very reasonable.
Do you want to own the house you live in? Here is some advice:
• Stay in school. The more education you have, the more likely you are to earn more money.
• Work steadily and work full-time. You have a better chance of advancing in pay, responsibility, and seniority.
• Don’t have children until you are over 21 and stay in a stable, nurturing relationship.
• Pay your bills on time and build your credit rating. Lenders look for responsible borrowers. The tenant who is delinquent paying his rent is the borrower who will default on a mortgage.
Society provides free education through high school. In this region, every student qualifies for free breakfast and lunch. Free education and free food — that is reason enough to finish high school! If college is not an option, there is a technical school next door to Meadville High School. You can graduate from high school and have sufficient technical skills to serve an apprenticeship in certain trades. My plumber, electrician and carpenter all earn more than I do!
So you have two choices: You can whimper and moan and blame everyone else for your misfortune; or you can quit complaining and take responsibility for your life! Get a job, pay your rent on time, and build your credit. Then you too can buy your own home and build your own version of the American dream.
Nancy Mangilo Bittner
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.