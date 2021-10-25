There's a group that calls themselves Vote for Meadville, but they seem to only want to represent part of the Meadville community.
Before they continue to try and push a divide in landlord/tenant relationships, I felt I needed to speak out.
This group constantly refers to landlords as slumlords. There are some bad landlords, but the ones showing up to defend themselves on Facebook and at council meetings are not them.
You see, the point they're missing is that we are still in the working class. Just because our work doesn't entail clocking in and out, doesn't mean we aren't working.
In fact, we show up day, night, weekend or holiday. Our day ends when the work is done, whatever time that may be.
We provide not only a "basic necessity" we're also providing a service to our tenants. An on call service that doesn't conform to a 9-to-5 schedule.
Our tenants are our bosses, and without them, we have no job. We take care of them so they continue to choose to reside with us.
Is there income? Yes. But doesn't Walmart also make an income on basic necessities? The difference is, we're not out living lavish lives and unavailable at the local level. We have never thought we are better than anyone. We also have never acted as such. We're showing up, day in and day out. Just because our job looks different, doesn't mean we're not working class citizens. You're disrespecting us when you make such flagrant claims.
Stop trying to create a divide to win followers. Let's work together as opposed to shutting us out, like you're trying to do. We want this to be a great city too, otherwise we wouldn't choose to invest our hard earned dollars here.
ALYSIA MOWAD
Conneaut Lake
Editor's note: Mowad owns property in Meadville and is part owner of a Meadville business.
