My father was stationed in Germany in the late 1940s when he met and married the woman who would become my mother.
Most of mom's family had been wiped out in the bombing of Munich. Her brother, who had been in the Luftwaffe, survived and became a good friend of my father's. But, my dad said it was my uncle's father-in-law who he really connected with.
This was a man who impressed my father with his character and intelligence, so my father had to ask him, why? Why had the German people followed this man who did all these awful things? He told my father it seems the German people have a problem. They follow whoever screams the loudest.
This is what I see happening to us now. People who have no knowledge of or interest in the facts are screaming their heads off. This is happening from school board meetings to national politics. These people have the right to be heard, but, without any facts to support their views, they are just noise and we cannot let noise intimidate us from doing what is right.
We have seen what can happen if we allow ourselves to be intimidated by the bellicose and belligerent. Let them speak. But, they must be ignored until they can support their rantings with facts and not just alternative facts.
Pete Craft
Conneaut Lake
