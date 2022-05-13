Before Roe vs. Wade legalized human sacrifice we were a better country, "The shining city on the hill."
Katharine Lee Bates wrote the words for the song "America the Beautiful," "confirm thy soul in self-control, thy liberty in law." Are our laws still based on the Constitution; life, liberty and property? Why life first?
What is the object in the complete sentence, "Pro-choice?" Choice for what? Choice for human sacrifice so one can have another car, a time-share vacation, smart phone, etc.?
Before Roe, our parents lived lives without material extras. They raised healthy, happy and moral children. They sacrificed for the good of the family and welcomed babies.
Roe didn’t stop at terminating the unborn. It is now the decision of the mother and her doctor to decide on whether to support the life of the child born alive.
Through all of these protests to keep Roe, please don't forget the true victims of abortion — the babies. Do they have a choice? Mothers, you have a choice. Vote pro-life.
RUTH DIMERLING
Meadville
