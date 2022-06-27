Ms. Beverly Whitman and people like her get a great deal of comfort from their God and the Bible. I am happy for them. I would never deny them that right.
The problem is they insist others follow the teachings found in an extremely ambiguous and frequently contradictory book that even the religious can't agree on, hence the scores of churches and sects all claiming to be "the way."
Nobody who doesn't need or want to believe can read that tome and not go, "huh?" The God in that book goes from mean and vengeful to kind and generous, and no matter what horrors he, she, it visits on us, he, she, it gets only credit and never blame. Yet, despite the inconsistencies and frequent nonsense found in the Bible, it's believers insist on claiming on the assumption of correctness no matter what evils they cause.
Jewish, Christian and Muslim history is bloody and corrupt. No other organizations could get away with their crimes and still be accepted. So, please, if you need to believe, have at it. But realize you have no more rights than those who don't believe as you do. And quit trying to shove your way of life down our throats.
PETE CRAFT
Conneaut Lake
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.