You may not see it in the headlines, but here is some interesting information regarding Gov. Tom Wolf’s lawsuit against a proposed amendment. He is trying to reject a change that would keep “abortion” out of our state’s constitution.
While Wolf’s challenge to kill this constitutional effort is being regarded as big news, more information shows that the claims in his lawsuit are without merit.
The Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation’s recent news release shows the absurdity of Wolf’s arguments that are currently before the state’s Supreme Court. He is trying to get the court to find a non-existent right to abortion in the constitution and to force taxpayers to fund abortions.
Wolf wants to stop the proposed amendment before residents of his state can vote on it. However, this proposed amendment (see Page A-9 in the Aug. 1 Meadville Tribune) simply states that the constitution itself does not mandate these things and it leaves the decision of what the law should be regarding abortion to the elected representatives of the people — not to the court.
“Prior to Roe v. Wade, the common law, statutory law and case law of Pennsylvania all prohibited abortion. Therefore, Gov. Wolf’s claims that this amendment is ‘removing rights’ from the constitution or ‘scaling back’ on a fundamental right of privacy that includes a right to abortion is false,” said Maria Gallagher, legislative director of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation. “Such a right never existed in the Pennsylvania Constitution.”
In the absence of this amendment, the court could usurp the legislative function and require that abortion be allowed on demand up until birth and require that taxpayers fund it.
I ask you, do you really want doctors and hospitals to be forced to provide abortions in Pennsylvania? And do you want your tax dollars to pay those bills?
Pro-life advocates in our state believe that human life in the womb is just that — a living human being.
Please review the proposed amendment, Joint Resolution 2022-1, then have the courage and intelligence to reject our governor’s foolish and underhanded notions on the abortion issue.
BARBARA BURKETT
Meadville
