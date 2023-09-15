With the new police services affiliation being proposed between Meadville Police and Vernon Township, will Vernon residents be permitted to vote for Meadville City Council members?
A Tribune article Sept. 8 stated that Meadville Police Chief Michael Stefanucci would have final say on all matters: The city police chief has sole control to dictate the manner of policing within Vernon Township.
If the chief answers to the Meadville council and the mayor, and they in return seem to answer to Crawford County United and Pennsylvania United, well it looks like "someone" has found a new source of revenue to prop up the failing budget and frivolous spending habits of the city.
Will West Mead Township be next to fall in line with the expansion of Meadville's tax vacuum?
The city's proposed lawsuit against the county to force a countywide reassessment will affect all Crawford residents and is another glaring point.
If the city is making decisions that will affect all county residents, should we not have the right to choose who sits at the council table?
Or is taxation without representation something liberals would like to see erased from American history as well?
I bought my home outside of the city, as many have, to avoid the policy failures and tax base of Meadville.
It seems if their expansion(s) go through, my voice will be silenced.
I cry foul!
Michael Bradley
Meadville
