Have you seen those signs with the “orange man” that read “Do you miss me yet?” Oh, yes, Mr. President, we surely do! We miss the “git-er-done” spirit; a safe and secure border; energy independence; freedom of choice; calling out the “fake news”; and, especially now, peace through strength.
The Biden administration eliminated tens of thousands of jobs as his “green” policy moves forward. His family’s ties (read the book “Red-Handed”) to the Chinese energy industry will have solar panels made in China rather than America. Much of which he promised during his campaign was a lie. Cities are crime-ridden, borders are overrun; his foreign policy “genius” will destroy democracies around the world. Donald Trump was right again! The Biden administration is weak on the world stage. The attack by Russia on Ukraine never happened on Trump’s watch. Biden’s inability to govern is ever clearer. Look what he’s done to our economy in just a few months. Will we ever recover?
The reason there are millions of forever MAGA supporters is Trump’s “God-given” ability to make the right decisions. His uniquely inspiring voice says what he’ll do, then does it— promises kept. I’ll never regret switching to the Republican party.
The media, with few exceptions, have been wrong about everything political. My favorite outlets are Newsmax (especially Greg Kelly) and Fox News to get the full story backed up by video and documented evidence.
My goal in the upcoming election is to look at candidates who care about Americans, are willing to revitalize our industry, reduce profit-killing regulations, and spend our tax dollars on keeping our state and country vibrant and productive. Insist on “made in America.” God is with us!
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
