I am writing to encourage voters to carefully research Crawford Central School Board candidates this election season.
At a time when our differences seem to divide us, we need candidates who can work towards a common goal to challenge and prepare all students to reach their academic and social potential. It is essential to support candidates who have a history of respect and collaboration with others. In a large field of school board candidates, two individuals stand out: Shanna Hodgson and Lisa Whitenack.
Shanna and Lisa have consistently demonstrated their ability to work with others. Each candidate offers significant experience in professional and local non-profit service that has benefitted students across the district organizing programs such as Educator in the Workplace and 4th Graders as Scientists, and serving as parent representatives in the Crawford Central Comprehensive Strategic Planning process and on the Meadville Children’s Center Board. Along with a strong commitment to public education, Shanna and Lisa have experience managing finances, personnel and policy development.
In order for our students to become educated and productive members of our society, we must work together. If you share these goals, please vote for Shanna and Lisa on May 16.
Marie Lockwood
Meadville
