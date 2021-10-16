In all my years of voting, I have always voted for the person. I can't believe people are voting for a PAC, or Political Action Committee. That's why our primary-winning city council, mayor, and school board candidates and more, are running as teams.
The group behind these candidates is called PA United. If you go to their website, you will discover this is a progressive movement with a goal of taking control of local governments. The site even declares their candidates will run and govern as a movement not as individual saviors. Now that sounds like outside control of our local government. If you research the PAC, you'll find out their sources of their money include California, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh. Erie County member's website donation buttons go directly to PA United not the individual candidates. The PAC controls the donations for them.
Is this the type of representative government we want? This movement plays on emotional issues and is divisive based on race and wealth. They claim to desire unity but constantly pit color against color, and poor against rich.
If you want our local government dictated to according to a progressive movement, vote for the teams.
I'd rather vote for an independent proven leader. A woman brave enough to open a business during the pandemic. Wouldn't you prefer to vote for someone that doesn't have to fall in line with what "the movement" says! I'm hoping people will take the extra time, do some research, know who you're voting for, or the people behind the candidates. Then write-in Marcy Kantz for mayor of Meadville.
BRIAN CUSTARD
Meadville
