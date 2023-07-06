How do other industrialized, established countries manage:
• Better healthcare
• Minimal gun violence
• Less homelessness
• Low drug addiction levels
Maybe we should ask our leaders, maybe we should ask ourselves.
David Vinch
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.