Letter: Do not sell Care Center
I am a CNA at Crawford County Care Center. I have worked alongside very compassionate staff. We are all a work family. We work very hard to give our residents great care, love and laughter in everyday life needs. All of us have said at least once in our life, “there is no place like home.” Well, for our residents, the Care Center is home. So, to think of selling the Care Center does not seem right or fair to us. I reside in Crawford County. I pay school and property taxes. I can’t imagine if someone told me my home was going to market to sell, not knowing if they care about where I lay my head down at night. I am choosing to use my voice because I need to say something about the sale of my home. Our residents rely on us to express and share how important it is to keep the Crawford County Care Center and not sell it.
Our residents wait for all of us to come into their home to help them with their daily activities, even meals. It is a blessing to serve and respect our residents who worked in factories, retail, hospitals, farmers, even CNAs like me. They worked hard all their lives, raised children, provided for their families, paid taxes, visited family and friends on Sunday afternoons. Now they need us and they need the Care Center.
I have read the articles on the Care Center selling and it saddens me that we’re just talking about numbers. That building holds a lot of lives that have meaning to me and my coworkers.
We are losing money, in my opinion, because we are short-staffed and cannot admit more residents. There are RNs, LPNs and CNAs out there. We need a boost in wages to recruit more workers. A lot of us stay because our residents are our extended family.
Let’s stand for our residents. Pray for Crawford County Care Center families and do not sell. God can resolve this.
Pam Fish
Union City
