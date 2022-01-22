Recently, Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas made a big deal out of Dr. Anthony Fauci's annual salary of more than $400,000. Perhaps it appears outlandish in terms of government salaries but he is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the entire country.
Meanwhile, here in Meadville we have a very nice hospital with 235 beds. Do you know how much the president and chief executive officer makes, according to the website nonprofitlight.com? More than $730,088. Do you really think our CEO has the kind of responsibility Fauci has? Do you think he has the experience Fauci brings to the position? Do you really think that living expenses in Meadville equal living expenses in Washington?
In my opinion, this is what is wrong with American medicine. There is too much greed at the top and we pay for it through our insurance premiums, Medicare and Medicaid. As of May 2021 the average nurse's salary was listed as $29 per hour. The disparity actually makes me sick to my stomach. The board of Meadville Medical Center should be embarrassed and ashamed.
MARIANNE WOODS
Meadville
