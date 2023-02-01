Letter: Development of mRNA a big deal
We don’t realize just how big a deal the development of the mRNA vaccine was.
This new area of science has opened doors we did not imagine a few years ago. Scientists have found a way into the mystery of what makes us, and they are using mRNA as a can opener to find and repair many genetically based afflictions that have evaded research for many years.
Soon we may have a vaccine for cancer, for rheumatoid arthritis, and most amazingly blindness that is due to genetic causes within the eye.
Kind of scary there, getting a shot in the eye but if it means seeing again, I wouldn’t hesitate. We are at the tip of the iceberg and given enough research we may eliminate so much suffering and death.
I say hooray for science, give me more, we must apply the full force of our abilities to this effort.
David Vinch
Meadville
