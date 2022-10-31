Letter: Democrats help veterans with healthcare
Veterans need Democrats in Congress. I could speak credibly on the danger Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate are to the American way of life — that they are weak-willed followers of a demagogue, that some of them are outright treasonists, in my opinion. I’ll refrain, because if you don’t already believe that, nothing I can say will change your mind.
I will tell you this: Republicans send soldiers to war. Republicans ratchet up the defense budget — they ratchet up the rhetoric to normalize sending our troops overseas. “Fake-triot” Republicans who have never themselves served have no problem spending our nation’s treasure and blood — our taxes or our lives.
Only one party supports veterans when they come home broken, that’s the Democratic Party.
From my experience, veterans believe Democratic legislators and administrations are more likely to give them compensation and healthcare. After Joe Biden was sworn in as president, I began my paperwork and appointment battle for long-denied benefits. It takes veterans a year-plus to get the information together, make appointments and file for Compensation and Pension claims with Veterans Affairs — even with legal help.
I wasn’t the only veteran who did this.
A year after President Biden took office, the claims for compensation and pension shot through the roof, from about 400,000 veterans per year, on average, to more than 650,000 new claims. That was January 2022, before the passage of the PACT Act, that made thousands more veterans eligible. Republicans voted against the bill, (led by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey) and before a viral outcry shamed them into passing.
Democrats are giving veterans cost of living adjustments commensurate to the rate of inflation, as well as recipients of Social Security benefits — protecting seniors, too.
Proof is in the sheer number of claims. Veterans trust Democrats to take care of them after our nation’s wars. John Fetterman will be a Senator who will continue to pursue fair and just wages and health care for not only veterans, but for all Americans. We deserve to vote real patriots in office to represent us.
Lindsey Scott
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
