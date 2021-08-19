For the past several months there have been numerous letters to the editor and Sound-offs decrying the loss of our freedom with the introduction of mandates to wear masks to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. One such letter appeared recently in the Tribune. In the same paper a few pages latter was a column about hunting. (I am not a hunter but I enjoy the musings by Larry Case about life.)
This particular column was about the opening of deer reason. Among other things it cited numerous rules and regulations about the fall deer hunting season. For example, the number of points a buck must have to be hunted or the time of day that you can hunt.
In my view these are all restrictions on the freedom to hunt when and where you want. Yet I have never seen a letter to the editor complaining that his rights were infringed by these rules.
So, it is OK for the government to put all kinds of restrictions on deer hunting so that there will be enough deer for people to hunt but to require masks so that we can reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 is infringing on my freedom?
What a strange world we live in!
DAVID ANDERSON
Meadville
