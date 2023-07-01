As a parent of two children in Pennsylvania, I have seen firsthand the benefits of school choice and cyber charters.
My son, who has autism, struggled in traditional school. He was anxious and withdrawn, and he didn't seem to be learning.
My daughter, who has numerous medical conditions, struggled in traditional school. She was bullied by students.
When we switched them to a cyber charter school, their entire demeanor changed. They became more engaged, their anxiety decreased and their grades improved.
However, it is important to remember that cyber charter schools only receive 73 percent of traditional public schools' funding. This means that they have to do more with less.
I believe that these concerns are unfounded. First, it is important to remember that cyber charters are a relatively new phenomenon. They have only been around for about 20 years, and they have not had the same amount of time to develop as traditional schools. Second, it is important to note that cyber charters serve a wider range of students than traditional schools. This includes students with disabilities, students from low-income families, and students with tough living arrangements.
Cyber charter schools are tuition-free and open to all students, regardless of their academic ability or background. They are also held to the same academic standards as traditional public schools.
I believe that cyber charter schools are a valuable asset to the Pennsylvania education system. They offer a choice for parents who are looking for a better education for their children. They are also a good use of taxpayer dollars.
I believe that cyber charter schools are a valuable asset to the educational landscape in Pennsylvania. They offer a choice for parents who are looking for a better education for their children, and they have been shown to improve student outcomes in a number of ways. I urge you to support cyber charter schools.
Jim Malliard
Franklin
