It's been 54 years since Crawford County did a full-scale assessment of property values, which makes it one of the most outdated in the state. The last time we did a reassessment was 1969—when a gallon of gas was 30 cents and a new car cost approximately $3,000. This is partly why our tax system is inefficient and unfair. It’s inefficient because longer periods between reassessment lead to diminished revenue-generating capacity, which in turn leads to increased property taxes. Accordingly, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania recommends counties do reassessments every 4 years at minimum: because if they don’t, the CRP says, “property tax rate increases need to be made to cover increases in costs, and the inefficiency of the property tax system.” So, the longer we go without a reassessment, the more inefficient the system becomes; and the more inefficient it becomes, the more cities, boroughs, and school districts are compelled to raise taxes to cover the costs of an outdated system.
Our county commissioners have failed to update the system for more than half a century. The conventional excuse is that reassessment is too costly. Setting aside the inefficiencies described above (which are themselves costly), the conventional wisdom is that any subsequent property-tax adjustments would cancel out, so it’s not worth it: one-third of property owners’ taxes would go up, one-third would go down, and one-third would stay the same. But this skirts the fundamental point: the fact that one-third of taxpayers (whose tax bill would go down) are now paying MORE than they should. And one-third (whose taxes would go up) are currently paying less than they should; indeed, they’re basically getting a tax break at the expense of thousands of people who’ve been overpaying for years!
Will it change? I’m hopeful because it’s an election year, and candidates are falling back on the old campaign chestnut of “fiscal responsibility.” But the question is: will they act on it? Because if you ask me, doing nothing about a highly inefficient, unfair tax system that forces one-third of the county to overpay each year is completely irresponsible.
Joe Tompkins
Meadville
