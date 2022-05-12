As the United States was formed, we became — over time — Americans no matter our race, color, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation. Our ancestors came here to escape tyranny, seek a place to worship freely, to escape torture and to be free. America is being destroyed more rapidly than ever today, yes, even under President Trump, by Democratic Party Communists and Republicans-in-name-only, and by so many on the outside. Joe Biden has led us in the loss of energy independence, raging inflation, illegal immigration, rising crime, sexualization of children and racial division, to name just a few. The world, too, is a more dangerous place — the war in Ukraine, rising ISIS, anti-Israel sentiment, and other Middle East terrorism.
As the election process looms, let’s not forget that all of us matter whether we live in rural areas, cities or suburbs. I want to know a candidate’s plan to move us forward, not divide us further. Put the focus on issues such as reducing crime, increasing state and U.S. production, closing the border, and regaining energy independence (a lesson learned from Europe’s dependence on Russia). Pennsylvania has more energy than most other areas of the world. Just think what it would mean for this state to produce that resource cleanly with new technologies.
The MAGA movement is alive and well. We’re not extremists, nor dangerous. We’re your neighbors, friends and family. Our only goal is to save America from socialism (government control). We may be targeted by the Department of Homeland Security because of Biden’s “extremist” label, but we’ll win that battle because God will reveal the truth “everything unseen will be known.” I intend to control my own destiny here on earth as much as humanly possible, through my own free will, so long as breath remains in my body. God bless America.
Beverly Whitman
Cochranton
