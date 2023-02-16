We have all experienced distressing increases in the cost of living due to inflation over the past 18 months. For people who rent their homes, inflation has hit especially hard, because finding a new place to rent after a price hike is often very difficult — especially in Meadville.
In Meadville, many of the available rental units are owned by a small number of landlords and some buildings are now under the ownership of distant private equity firms. Renters in Meadville do not face a competitive market for adequate and safe places to live.
So, what can renters do? They can discuss their situation with their landlord, and they can organize with friends. They can ask questions and request longer timelines for price hikes. They can request that their units be maintained for safety and security. Landlords will be sure to listen, right? After all, leasing safe units is the business of landlords.
Unfortunately, no. In Meadville, there is no rule preventing retaliation from landlords against their tenants when the tenants ask questions, push back against unfair price hikes, or organize for better living conditions. These tenants can just be kicked out of their homes, harassed, or induced to leave in other ways. In our city, there have been many disturbing cases of retaliation against tenants detailed in public comment at City Council meetings, and many more cases likely left undescribed publicly, because tenants fear their vindictive landlords.
This is unacceptable. Meadville can do better. Tenants need protection now from the proposed anti-retaliation ordinance so that they are not forced out of their homes for making basic requests. The ordinance is up for a third reading by City Council, which in its wisdom pushed up the agenda to vote on it sooner.
While a reasonable person might (might) disagree that the rental housing market here is uncompetitive and dysfunctional, no one can reasonably think that retaliation against tenants is acceptable. City Council must pass the anti-retaliation ordinance as soon as possible, for the safety and security of tenants throughout our city.
Amelia Finaret
Meadville
