It had come to my attention that the cost of being hospitalized for COVID-19 is enormous.
People that are reluctant to be vaccinated should know that contracting this virus can ruin you financially or ruin that of your spouse. Please remember that your spouse is responsible for your debt if you run up an enormous hospital bill and you die of COVID.
I know of a surviving spouse that can no longer retire as she is left with enormous health care costs related to her now-deceased husband. Please get vaccinated! Be kind to your loved ones and do not leave them with this terrible debt.
MARJORIE HARTMANN
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.