October is National Co-op Month! Since 1964, this proven way to do business and build resilient, inclusive communities has been celebrated this month. The theme across the country for this year’s tribute is “Co-ops Build Economic Power.”
American cooperatives generate more than $660 billion in annual revenue. There are more than 30,000 cooperatives operating in the country and these co-ops account for nearly 2 million jobs and 350 million memberships. Historic achievements have been realized by cooperatives like electrifying rural America through electric cooperatives, banking the unbankable through credit unions, and building up the collective reserves to pay for unforeseen accidents through insurance cooperatives.
The U.S. Departments of Commerce and Labor also collect data on co-ops and have found that they are more stable, more resilient in the face of hardship and economic downturns, and stay in business longer than conventional businesses.
Cooperatives are forming every day — artists sell their work together, tradespeople come together to offer their services, care workers open home care agencies that they own and control, flower growers ban together to aggregate their products, and grass-fed beef farmers come together to market their product. Virtually any work that can be done together can be done formally as a cooperative. Cooperatives are simply businesses owned and controlled by those who use or benefit from their services.
As businesses face inflation and supply chain challenges, cooperatives provide stability and opportunity. As employees question their role in the economy, cooperatives are creating dignified, empowering jobs with paths to ownership and wealth-building. As communities tire of rhetoric, cooperatives are creating the meaningful diversity and equity at the heart of an inclusive economy.
Keystone Development Center Inc. celebrates October as National Co-op Month. For over 20 years, Keystone Development Center has helped people throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey organize as cooperatives. The KDC has assisted over 300 cooperatives in their formation. They have gone on to increased market share, higher profits, and better worker satisfaction. Happy Co-op Month!
Autumn Vogel
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.