A few weeks ago, my daughter gasped and recoiled from looking out her window in the back of our minivan. After some questioning, I realized that a house along our normal route to town had already decorated their yard with skeletons and a spider.
“So it begins, and so early. I guess they’re trying to decorate before the snow comes,” I thought. And then I thought about other yards and businesses in our Crawford County community. Ones who value safe spaces that support youth. And that leads me to ask all homeowners: Is the way you decorate your yard providing safe views for our children? Are the 12-foot tall skeletons and ghoulish figures really important to expressing your beliefs? Is the joy of creating a 6-foot diameter spider sculpture on the side of your home worth the fear it instills in small children who have no choice but to walk past your house on their way home from school?
If you truly value decorating for fall and Halloween in these ways, by all means, install a makeshift graveyard on your front lawn, or be the business I avoid entering with my children because they will be terrified that the decorations you sell might be real. However, for the rest of you, the kindhearted people who have made our family love to live in this tight-knit community, please take into consideration how your decorating effects those who live near or have to drive past your property.
Safe spaces that support youth and spaces that terrify children are not synonymous. Let’s celebrate the beauty of fall and the bounty of harvest this year in Meadville, not the “thrill” of frightening children.
Sarah Brown
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.