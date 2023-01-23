On Jan. 12, the PENNCREST School Board passed a series of updates to its policy on the acquisition of library materials. Policy 109.2, which is now in effect and available to read in full on the district’s website, asserts that members of the board have the authority to assess all available titles for aesthetic and ethical value, and that all works deemed “inappropriate” will be promptly removed from library shelves.
I graduated from Saegertown High School in 2015, during which time I served as editor in chief of the Panther Press and received a Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association award for my series of editorial columns arguing against budget cuts to PENNCREST’s libraries. I am writing to the community now as a professor at the University of Iowa, where I teach a class called Writing and Community Outreach that places my undergraduate students in mentorship positions at libraries and creative writing clubs across Iowa City’s public schools. Among other issues of systemic inequity prevalent throughout every public school system, my class examines the crucial importance of a robust literary education in the lifelong success of every student. I wrote in my 2013-2015 editorial columns that the school library is the bedrock upon which the rest of an education system is built. Now, as an educator myself, I believe this even more steadfastly.
It is true that the right book for one reader might not be the right book for every reader. This said, it is — without question — far from the rights of any one library, school board, or educator to make those decisions on any reader’s behalf. Policy 109.2 sets in place an overt censorship practice, one that threatens the foundations of every PENNCREST student’s education and robs this community of valuable resources and autonomy. I sincerely encourage PENNCREST’s students and families to review the policy, to reckon with what it means to determine a young reader’s exposure to knowledge and ideas based on principles set in place by a governing body that is clearly dominated by a single ideology, and to voice your concerns at an upcoming board meeting.
Erin Sherry
Iowa City, IA
