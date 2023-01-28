A Jan. 7 article described an incident about a man in his truck who was shot with bird shot. The man was driving along State Game Lands when a hunter shot at a pheasant. The driver was not seriously injured. Although this happened in Mercer County, what about a trail running through game lands? What will happen in deer season if someone is hit by a stray bullet while walking a trail?
Game lands were partially paid for by hunters and taxes on goods for hunting. As a hunter, I do not want to worry about someone walking or riding a bike on game lands while I am hunting. I also do not want to worry about people walking in a group, riding a bike, talking and laughing when I am hunting. This interferes with my deer hunting.
Will the users of the trail have to wear 250 square inches of orange?
JOHN ITTEL
Atlantic
