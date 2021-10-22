One in four people in Meadville lives in poverty. An even greater portion of our neighbors struggle to make ends meet every month, because our region has suffered a long history of industrial abandonment. There’s a lot of poverty in northwestern Pennsylvania because poverty is good for profit margins. I’m tired of that, and I’m glad to see people running for local office who are also tired of it.
Simply put, compassion is on the ballot this November in the races for city council and mayor. I will proudly be voting for Jaime Kinder, Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless because they are running a campaign centered on recognizing the enormous hardship many of our neighbors in the city face. A lot of that hardship is caused by the love of money superseding compassion for fellow human beings.
Look, our city continues to face ongoing financial hurdles. That’s happening at both the personal and governmental level. But it all comes down to the way our region has been utterly left out in the cold by companies that cash-out on our labor, then cut and run, and by our state and federal legislative delegations who have for decades been fine with low wages, eroding housing stock, and general economic despair. During this election season, I hope we can recognize how compassion for those who struggle can be a pathway for a better shared future. We’re stronger when we try to include everyone in the fight for prosperity. We can vote for a Meadville that refuses to accept the bad deal we’ve been handed over and over again by profit-makers who aren’t concerned with the suffering of their neighbors as long as they still get paid. The choice on Nov. 2 is clear: compassion or not.
MATT FERRENCE
Meadville
